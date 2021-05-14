Morning Forecast – Friday, May 14th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (05/14/21)

TODAY: It’s finally Friday! We made it through another work week. After a rainy and stormy start to this week, we are going to see warm and sunny conditions. Highs will top in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees with winds out of the east at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Expect another cool night ahead with low temperatures in the middle 50s. Skies will be mostly clear with generally calm winds.

LOOKING AHEAD: This will be the weekend to get outside and enjoy the weather. Winds will return back out of the southeast at 5-10 mph. This will help our temperatures warm into the lower to middle 80s for Saturday and Sunday. This southeasterly wind will also feed in moisture from the Gulf of Mexico, so it will start to feel more humid.

Starting next week, our weather pattern will become more unsettled as showers and thunderstorms return. Right now, a majority of next week will see a chance for scattered showers and storms. There is no word or indication for severe weather, but we will be watching over the next couple of days. Make sure you keep the rain gear within reach.

-Lexi

