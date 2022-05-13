WEST MONROE, LA. – (05/13/22)

TODAY: Happy Friday! We’ve made through our first week of hot and humid weather, and we can expect this trend to continue into next week (we’ll discuss more down below). For today, it will be (no big surprise) hot and humid for today with highs in the lower 90s under partly cloudy skies. Expect some scattered showers and storms to develop to our east around 1-2 PM this afternoon and spread westward through the late afternoon into the evening. An isolated strong or severe storm could be possible with brief gusty winds and even some very small hail (pea size) as the primary concerns, but much like yesterday it is a VERY isolated and limited chance. We do know that there may be some outdoor activities later this evening (baseball games, graduations), so keep this in the back of your mind.

Storm Prediction Center Day 1 Outlook: Friday – Early Saturday

TONIGHT: We could see a spotty shower overnight but most of the rain will clear before midnight. Lows will fall into the lower 70s with winds in varying directions at 5-10 mph.

LOOKING AHEAD: Saturday will bring another chance for scattered activity by the afternoon. As of now, NO severe weather is expected. The rain may do us a favor and top our highs into the upper 80s instead.

A ridge of high pressure will build back in on Sunday, drying us out and warming us back up as we start off the new work week. Highs will return back to the lower and middle 90s with humid conditions. Lows at night will range from the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Have a great weekend!

-Lexi

