Morning Forecast – Friday, March 6th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (03/06/20)

TODAY: We still have our eyes on a beautiful day ahead with highs warming into the lower to middle 60s with sunny skies. A weak cold front will sweep just to the east of the ArkLaMiss, but it will not be bringing any rainfall, especially since drier air has taken over along with a high pressure system.

TONIGHT: Lows overnight will be colder than previous nights in the upper 30s. Skies will stay clear and winds will be calm.

LOOKING AHEAD: A beautiful weekend is ahead with highs starting in the 60s for Saturday and possibly warming into the 70s by Sunday.

Don’t forget we are going to be “springing forward” heading into Sunday, so remember to turn your clocks forward an hour before heading to bed. Also, make sure to check the batteries in your smoke and carbon monoxide detectors and weather radios.

Go out and enjoy the beautiful weather this weekend, because we are tracking more rain and even a few possible thunderstorms to return by the new work week. At this time, there are no chances for any severe weather.

Have a great weekend!

-Lexi

