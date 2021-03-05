Morning Forecast – Friday, March 5th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (03/05/21)

TODAY: Happy finally Friday everyone! We made it through another work week. Today will be partly to mostly cloudy with high temperatures in the middle to upper 60s. Stray showers will pop up through most of the day, but more showers will develop by the late afternoon. Winds will stay out of the east at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: The last of the rain will wrap up by later tonight. Lows will stay cool in the middle 40s with winds slightly shifting back out of the southeast at 5-10 mph.

LOOKING AHEAD: We will be dry for this weekend under mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will stay in the lower to upper 60s. Winds will stay out of the northeast.

For the start of the new work week, the weather will be pleasant! Temperatures will continue to see a nice warm up back into the 70s under mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. The only hiccup we have so far, is a small chance for some spotty showers next Thursday.

Have a great weekend!

-Lexi

