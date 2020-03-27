Morning Forecast – Friday, March 27th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (03/27/20)

TODAY: We’ve got another warm day ahead as high temperatures will be returning back into the upper 80s by this afternoon with partly cloudy skies. Cloud cover will continue to increase throughout the day and as we head into the overnight hours. Winds will once again be breezy out of the south at 10-15 mph.

TONIGHT: We will look for mild conditions overnight tonight in the middle to upper 60s. Winds will come out of the south anywhere from 5-10 mph.

LOOKING AHEAD: Our next cold front will arrive by Saturday around lunchtime, and it will bring showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms could have the potential to become strong to severe, but this threat is looking very isolated. Yesterday, the northeast ArkLaMiss was under a slight risk, but this has since been updated. Now the entire ArkLaMiss is under a marginal risk (1/5) for tomorrow. Damaging winds will be the primary concern, though we won’t completely rule out the other hazards such as small hail and isolated tornadoes (these are looking very low at this time).

Storm Prediction Center Day 2: Marginal Risk

Showers and thunderstorms will continue to work their way eastward through the afternoon and evening. By late Saturday and early Sunday, conditions will improve as a high pressure system will move in right behind the cold front to clear up our skies. It will be a rather pleasant Sunday with highs just slightly cooler in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Another round of showers and thunderstorms will return by late Monday and early Tuesday of next week. Things will slowly dry out by Tuesday afternoon and will continue to stay dry on Wednesday and Thursday.

Have a great weekend! Stay safe!

-Lexi

