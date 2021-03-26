Morning Forecast – Friday, March 26th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (03/26/21)

TODAY: Happy finally Friday everyone! We made it through another work week. Today is going to be dry, quiet, and mostly sunny with high temperatures in the upper 70s. This is all thanks to an area of high pressure that will sweep through the ArkLaMiss this afternoon. Winds will come out of the east at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Cloud cover will steadily begin to increase as high pressure moves out and winds return back out of the southeast. A few isolated showers and storms could be possible by the very early morning hours on Saturday. The Storm Prediction Center has the very northeastern corner of the ArkLaMiss under a marginal (level 1) risk for primarily a threat for some small hail.

SPC DAY 1 OUTLOOK: EARLY SATURDAY

LOOKING AHEAD: A cold front will arrive late Saturday and early Sunday and this will increase our chance for showers and thunderstorms. As of right now, South Arkansas is under a slight (level 2) risk and portions of North Louisiana are under a marginal (level 1) risk. Primary threats will be damaging winds and small hail, but an isolated chance for a tornado can’t be ruled out.

SPC DAY 2 OUTLOOK: LATE SATURDAY – EARLY SUNDAY

The rest of our Sunday will be quiet and dry and we could see this trend continue into the start of the new work week. High temperatures for Monday and Tuesday will be slightly cooler in the 60s and 70s.

By Wednesday, another cold front will arrive and bring more showers and thunderstorms. No word on any severe threat for this day. Conditions will cool down and dry out for Thursday with highs in the 60s.

Have a great weekend!

-Lexi

