WEST MONROE, LA. – (03/25/22)

TODAY: Happy finally Friday! After a bit of a messy start to the work week, we will be wrapping it up on a pleasant note. Sunshine will be back this afternoon with highs warm in the lower 70s. Winds will stay out of the northwest at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Expect skies to stay clear overnight while lows cool into the lower to middle 40s. Winds will be calm with conditions nice and quiet.

LOOKING AHEAD: We’ve got a very beautiful weekend ahead, so if you have outdoor plans, you are in very good shape! Expect highs in the middle to upper 70s for both Saturday and Sunday while lows at night will cool into the upper 40s to lower 50s. Skies will be sunny to mostly sunny. No rain chances are anticipated thanks to an upper level ridge of high pressure.

Heading into the new work week, a few clouds may return but our warm up will continue. Some of us could see highs in the lower to middle 80s for both Monday and Tuesday. By Tuesday, winds will begin to pick back up out of the south at 10-15 mph out ahead of our next weather system.

Speaking of which, an upper level trough will approach the Southern Plains on Tuesday and will track eastward by Wednesday. This will be our next chance to see showers and storms with the possibility of some strong to severe weather. Right now, the Storm Prediction Center has the ArkLaMiss under a 15% chance to see severe weather, but there is still many undetermined factors in this forecast. We will continue to keep you updated for the next several days.

Storm Prediction Center Day 6 Outlook: 15% chance for severe weather Wednesday – Early Thursday

Have a great weekend!

-Lexi

