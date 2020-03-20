Morning Forecast – Friday, March 20th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (03/20/20)

TODAY: Make sure to grab the rain gear this morning as we are expecting widespread showers and a few thunderstorms throughout the day. Highs will start warm in the 70s before progressively trending downward due to a cold front. A good portion of the ArkLaMiss is under a very low end marginal risk for a possible strong storm for today. Primary concern will be damaging winds.

TONIGHT: Showers will linger for tonight mostly in our southern parishes. Lows will be much cooler thanks to the cold front in the lower 50s as winds shift out of the north 5-10 mph.

LOOKING AHEAD: Once shower activity begins to clear up by the late morning on Saturday, conditions will be much more quiet. We will continue to see cloudy skies and we may be lucky enough to see brief peaks of sunshine. This quiet pattern will not last for very long however. Another weather system will be moving in late Saturday night and into Sunday. Sunday is looking rather gloomy with the return of rainfall, but by next week, those chance will ever so slowly start to clear up.

As far as temperatures are concern, it will be a much cooler day for Saturday with highs in the upper 50s. Temperatures will improve into the 60s by Sunday before eventually warming into the 70s and 80s by next week.

Have a great weekend!

-Lexi

Facebook: Meteorologist Lexi Birmingham

Twitter: @LexiBirmWX