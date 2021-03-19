Morning Forecast – Friday, March 19th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (03/19/21)

TODAY: Happy finally Friday and happy last day of winter! It is looking to be a very winter-like end to the season as high temperatures will be cool in the middle to upper 50s. Once again, we will have to deal with some pesky clouds and breezy winds out of the north at 10-15 mph.

TONIGHT: It’s going to be cold overnight tonight. Lows will fall back into the upper 30s to lower 40s. Clouds will stay overhead, but at least our winds will settle down at 5-10 mph.

LOOKING AHEAD: Spring will begin March 20th (Saturday) at 5:37 AM, and it will be a very spring-like start to the new season. We will run into a few daytime clouds, but clouds will start to breakdown by the afternoon. Sunshine will return and temperatures will be mild in the lower to middle 60s. Expect a very similar set up for Sunday with highs a bit warmer in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Next work week, we are tracking multiple days that could have showers and thunderstorms in the forecast. The first system will move through late Monday into early Tuesday morning. No severe weather is anticipated at this time. Wednesday will have a few lingering showers before a second weather system moves through for Thursday. This, too, has no severe weather threat at this time.

High temperatures for next week will stay warm in the upper 60s to middle 70s.

Have a great weekend!

-Lexi

