WEST MONROE, LA. – (03/18/22)

TODAY: Happy Finally Friday! It has been a bit of a noisy start to our morning as showers and storms swept through the ArkLaMiss. We will deal with leftover, scattered activity throughout the rest of our morning before everything clears out sometime around noon. Skies will clear and sunshine will return with highs in the upper 60s. Winds will be out of the west behind the cold front and they will be breezy from 15-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Skies will be clear to mostly clear overnight while lows cool into the lower 40s. Winds will back off just a bit out of the northwest at 5-15 mph.

LOOKING AHEAD: A surface high pressure system will be in control of our weather pattern for this upcoming weekend. Skies will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Lows will cool into the 40s at night.

Next Monday, another strong weather system will develop and approach the ArkLaMiss, bringing the potential for more showers and storms. Strong to severe weather may be expected. Right now, our severe weather outlooks have us under about a 15%-30% chance of seeing some sort of severe weather event where all weather concerns could be possible from damaging winds, hail, and an isolated tornado. We will have a better look at this forecast over the next several days and we will keep you updated.

STORM PREDICTION CENTER DAY 4 OUTLOOK: 15%-30% CHANCE FOR SEVERE WEATHER

STORM PREDICTION CENTER DAY 5 OUTLOOK: 15%-30% CHANCE FOR SEVERE WEATHER

Storms should wrap up by Tuesday and into Wednesday, leaving us to see clearing skies and just a little bit of cooler temperatures with highs in the 60s and 70s while lows cool into the 40s.

Have a great weekend!

-Lexi

