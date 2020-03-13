Morning Forecast – Friday, March 13th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (03/13/20)

TODAY: As the cold front moves across the ArkLaMiss, it will bring light to moderate rainfall for a good chunk of the day ahead. Now most of this rainfall is expected to accumulate along and to the north of I-20, but a few showers could develop for our southern parishes. We will reach our high temperatures for today early this morning in the upper 60s. Throughout the rest of the day, temperatures will trend downward with the cold front, eventually dropping into the 50s for tonight.

TONIGHT: As mentioned, lows will be on the cooler side tonight in the middle to upper 50s. A few stray showers could pop up, but it is looking like a relatively quiet but cloudy night ahead.

LOOKING AHEAD: Expect a rather dry start to your Saturday as winds return from the south. This will help to warm our temperatures back into the 70s by the afternoon. However, late Saturday into early Sunday, a weak weather system will sweep across the area, bringing more rain and maybe a few thunderstorms back to the area. At this time, nothing severe is to be expected.

Conditions will quiet down by Sunday afternoon with highs remaining seasonal in the middle to upper 60s. So far our only nice day for next week will be Monday. Expect partly cloudy conditions and highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Have a great weekend!

-Lexi

