Morning Forecast – Friday, March 12th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (03/12/21)

TODAY: Happy finally Friday! We made it through another work week. We’ll wrap it up warm and cloudy with highs in the lower 80s. Winds will stay out of the south at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Conditions will stay mild overnight with lows in the lower 60s. Clouds will stay overhead and winds will stay out of the south.

LOOKING AHEAD: We will have a relatively good start to our weekend. Skies will be mostly cloudy to cloudy with warm temperatures in the lower 80s with a small chance for a few showers. This will be a different story for Sunday. We are still on track to see an increased chance in shower and thunderstorms activity.

The storm prediction center has the Northeast ArkLaMiss under a marginal and slight risk for a few strong to severe thunderstorms for Sunday afternoon and early evening. Primary concerns will be damaging winds and some small hail, but an isolated tornado can’t be completely ruled out. Make sure to stay weather aware.

STORM PREDICTION CENTER OUTLOOK DAY 3: SUNDAY-EARLY MONDAY

Rain chances will stay through the early half of our new work week with highs stay in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Thunderstorms could return by Wednesday. Conditions will dry out and cool down by Thursday with highs in the 60s.

Have a great weekend!

-Lexi

