WEST MONROE, LA. (KTVE/KARD) – Today will start off with a few clouds and light haze during the morning hours. We will still pick up some sunshine today. Scattered showers and t-storms will be possible around lunch time and into the afternoon hours. Daytime highs will be back to the lower 90’s making for another hot day.

As the frontal systems stalls out dewpoint profiles will not change that much and conditions will become more unstable as an area of low pressure strengthens to the northwest. Strong t-storms will be possible Saturday afternoon. Some of these storms will be capable of producing damaging winds and large hail. An isolated spin up cannot be ruled out.

Storms will linger into Sunday and next week as temperatures really start to crank up into the upper 90’s.