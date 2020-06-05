Morning Forecast – Friday, June 5th

WEST MONROE, LA (06/05/20) Happy Friday morning! We’re starting off the day on a quiet note across the ArkLaMiss. Temperatures are already warmer than this time yesterday, but only by a few degrees.

We’ve been seeing some scattered storm activity to our north and west through much of the morning, but this is not expected to move into our area at all. With this being said, we will have the potential to see isolated showers and thunderstorms due to daytime heating. The best chance to see this activity will be during the afternoon and evening.

Some lingering showers and storms can be expected early in the evening, with the possibility of a storm complex moving in sometime during the overnight and early morning hours. It will be a warm and humid night regardless, with lows falling to the lower 70’s.

There will be a threat of severe weather for the ArkLaMiss overnight tonight into tomorrow moring. This is for a damaging straight wind threat.

Saturday will be yet another hot and steamy day, as highs top out in the middle 90’s. We shouldn’t see as many showers and storms compared to the last couple days, but the chance will exist. Better chances of rain return for the second half of the weekend, as the effects of Cristobal start to move in.

Cristobal has remained at Tropical Depression strength, and is still currently sitting over the Bay of Campeche. It will begin its northward progression starting today, eventually making landfall in the us early Sunday.

It is expected to re-strengthen to Tropical Storm strength as it moves northward. It’s current path looks to track it right over the ArkLaMiss for later Sunday into Monday. The main threat with this system will be heavy rainfall, some gusty winds and possibly a few tornadoes given the amount of spin we have in the atmosphere. Details will continue to be ironed out as we get closer.

Temperatures during this time frame will also start to cool as well, but it will still remain warm and muggy. highs will drop into the middle 80’s, with warm overnights still expected.

Showers from Cristobal will start to taper as we head into Tuesday, with more drying expected as we head into Wednesday.