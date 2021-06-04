Morning Forecast – Friday, June 4th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (06/04/21)

TODAY: Happy finally Friday! We made it through another work week. And yes, we could encounter another day of scattered showers and storms. No severe weather is expected, but be cautious of potential lightning, especially if you are heading to the Ruston Regional for baseball. Temperatures will also be warm in the middle to upper 80s with winds out of the southeast at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: We could see a few lingering showers as we head into Friday night. Conditions look to dry out by the time we reach early Saturday morning. Skies will be mostly cloudy with lows in the upper 60s.

LOOKING AHEAD: The weekend will bring more chances for showers and storms as an upper level trough over Texas starts to pump in moisture for the Gulf and a surface low brings the lift we need to showers and storms to develop. Most of the activity for Saturday looks to remain scattered, so keep this in mind if you are heading to the Ruston Peach Festival or the Ruston Regionals for Baseball.

We could see a bit more heavier rain activity for Sunday and possibly a few more thunderstorms. The threat for severe weather is very, very low but we will be watching through the weekend just in case it changes. High temperatures for the weekend will be anywhere from the upper 70s to lower 80s.

Heavy rain will continue into the start of next week before possibly decreasing by Wednesday and Thursday. Highs will warm up progressively throughout the new work week, starting with the lower 80s and eventually reaching the upper 80s.

Have a great weekend! Stay dry!

-Lexi

