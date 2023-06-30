WEST MONROE, LA. (KTVE/KARD) – Expect another hot and humid day across the ArkLaMiss as heat indices will climb above 110 degrees making for hazardous heat conditions from 10 am to 8 pm. Other than the heat, our weather will continue to stay quiet today and through the start of the weekend. The very moist airmass has allowed daytime highs to stay just shy of triple digits as the air takes longer to heat with the extra moisture content.

Still, heat indices will be above 110 degrees this weekend before things start to change next week. Showers and t-storms will return to try and cool us down more so to the lower 90’s.