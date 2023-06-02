WEST MONROE, LA. (KTVE/KARD) – Today will start off with plenty of sunshine and clear skies. Temperatures are expected to be a bit warmer than yesterday with all the expected sunshine. A few clouds could linger in this afternoon and a pop up shower cannot be ruled out.

Rain chances increase slightly tomorrow to kick off the weekend. However, it is not expected to be a complete washout by no means. Most of the activity tomorrow will be spotty and isolated with rain chances around 30%. A few showers and pop t-storms may still be possible next week before conditions calm down by next Thursday as temperatures stay on the warm side in the lower 90’s.