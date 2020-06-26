Morning Forecast – Friday, June 26th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (06/26/20)

TODAY: We will start off our Friday with some light shower activity, cloudy skies and muggy conditions. With the rainfall, high temperatures will be below average in the upper 80s this afternoon. With enough daytime, a few more showers and thunderstorms will be possible, but will be rather isolated in nature. No severe weather is expected.

TONIGHT: Overnight lows will settle into the lower 70s under cloudy skies. Some showers will linger just a bit as we approach dawn early Saturday morning with heavier activity developing by the afternoon.

LOOKING AHEAD: There is a small chance a few of these thunderstorms could become strong to severe with the main concern being some damaging winds. Conditions look to improve by the evening and overnight hours. A similar set up will take place for Sunday as temperatures warm back into the lower 90s. Rain chances will be a bit more spotty for the start of the new work week, allowing us to enjoy a bit more sunshine for the afternoon hours. Despite this, expect it to be quite warm and muggy outside where the heat index could make it feel like the upper 90s to lower triple digits.

Lexi

