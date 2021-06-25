Morning Forecast – Friday, June 25th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (06/25/21)

TODAY: Happy finally Friday! We made it to the weekend. The weather today will be hot once again with highs in the lower to middle 90s under partly cloudy skies with winds out of the south. We could see enough daytime heating and convection for a few isolated showers and storms to develop later this afternoon. Activity will diminish around sunset later this evening.

TONIGHT: Overnight will be a bit cloudy with temperatures mild in the lower 70s. Winds will stay out of the south at 5-10 mph.

LOOKING AHEAD: Saturday will look very similar with temperatures in the lower to middle 90s under partly to mostly cloudy skies. Daytime heating and convection will keep a chance for isolated showers and storms in the forecast for the middle to late afternoon. Expect similar conditions as we head into our Sunday too.

Starting next week, a cold front (although looking weak at this time) will sweep through and bring more chances for showers and storms. Most of this activity will be rather isolated. The front itself could stall out over the ArkLaMiss through a majority of the work week, so this will hold cloud cover in place along with enough lift for showers and storms to develop mostly for the afternoon.

Temperatures will stay on the seasonal and hot side in the 90s during the day while lows at night will settle mild in the 70s.

Have a great weekend!

-Lexi

Facebook: Meteorologist Lexi Birmingham

Twitter: @LexiBirmWX