WEST MONROE, LA. (KTVE/KARD) – Today will start off with a few passing clouds with temperatures in the lower 70’s. A few clouds will linger into this afternoon with temperatures in the lower 90’s making it a bit warmer than yesterday. Rain chances will remain the same at 10%. Expect the same conditions tomorrow except temperatures will be hotter in the mid 90’s and the humidity will be climbing as well since the winds will shift out the south. The boundary layer will weaken and allow southerly winds to drive up temperatures and the humidity.

Next week, the heat conditions will start to become more hazardous since temperatures will start climbing into the triple digits and the heat index will be much higher than the actual temperature setting up dangerous heat conditions during the afternoon hours. For now, there does not seem to be any relief in sight through late next week.