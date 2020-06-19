Morning Forecast – Friday, June 19th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (06/19/20)

TODAY: As we wrap up the work week, it will be another summer-like day ahead. Temperatures will stay warm in the lower 90s under partly cloudy skies. With enough daytime heating and low level moisture, a few stray to spotty showers could develop by later this afternoon.

TONIGHT: Conditions will be calm but slightly warmer. Low temperatures will be warm in the upper 60s to lower 70s with mostly clear skies and winds calm.

LOOKING AHEAD: Similar conditions will return for Saturday with highs in the 90s under partly cloudy skies. Once again, a few stray to spotty showers could be possible. Starting Sunday, our weather pattern will begin to change. We will begin to see an increased chance for more thunderstorm activity. A weak front is still expected to sweep through and mostly likely stall out by early next week, bringing more rain relief to our area. As of now, no severe weather is expected.

