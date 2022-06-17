WEST MONROE, LA. – (06/17/22)

TODAY: Happy Friday! It’s been a hot work week and for today it is going to be no different. Expect highs this afternoon in the upper 90s under partly cloudy skies and winds out of the east at 5-10 mph. Heat advisories have been issued for the entire ArkLaMiss until 8 PM this evening. Heat index values could range anywhere from 105-109 during the peak heating hours. Keep heat safety in mind for any outdoor activities. With enough daytime heating, we could see the chance for a few spotty to isolated showers or storms by the late afternoon. No severe weather is expected.

TONIGHT: Conditions will be quiet overnight tonight. Skies will be mostly clear to partly cloudy with lows around 76. Winds will be calm.

LOOKING AHEAD: There are so many events happening this weekend from Juneteenth, to the fair, to the airshow, and much more. Hot temperatures will be the main concern, but a few more isolated showers and storms may be possible for Saturday afternoon. Most of the ArkLaMiss is under a level 1 marginal risk for Saturday, but it is a very limited threat. Strong winds and wind gusts and possible small hail look to be the main concerns.

The ridge of high pressure will build back in on Sunday, drying us out and bringing more sunshine to wrap up the weekend and kick off the new work week. Hot temperatures will be here to stay in the upper 90s with maybe a few days seeing highs in the low triple digits!

Have a great weekend! Stay safe!

-Lexi

