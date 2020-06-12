Morning Forecast – Friday, June 12th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (06/12/20)

TODAY: We are wrapping up the work week with more sunshine and dry conditions. Temperatures this afternoon will see just a slight warm up into the upper 80s to lower 90s. Surface high pressure remains in place and will continue to filter out winds out of the northeast at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Tonight will continue to stay a bit on the cooler side with lows dropping back into the middle 60s. Skies will remain clear and winds will be light from the northeast.

LOOKING AHEAD: The weekend is looking perfect for any outdoor activities you may have planned. Skies will be staying sunny and conditions dry. High temperatures will be returning to seasonal in the lower 90s. Just remember to continue to practice heat safety such as drinking plenty of water and applying the sunscreen.

Heading into early next week, we will not see many changes. An upper level ridge (or upper level high pressure) looks to remain in control, and this will assist in keeping us dry. Temperatures will stay in the lower 90s with winds from the northern direction. The only change we see so far is a small increase in cloud cover as early as Monday.

Have a great weekend!

-Lexi

Facebook: Meteorologist Lexi Birmingham

Twitter: @LexiBirmWX