WEST MONROE, LA. – (06/10/22)

TODAY: Happy Friday! Today, expected more scattered showers and storms from the mid to late morning and also into the afternoon. A level 3 enhanced risk has been issued for most of the ArkLaMiss for today, as some storms could become strong or severe. Damaging winds and some hail look to be the main concerns, but an isolated chance for a tornado can’t be ruled out. Be sure to stay weather aware; we will keep you updated!

Storm Prediction Center Day 1 Outlook: Friday – Early Saturday

As far as temperatures are concerned, we may be a bit rain-cooled with highs in the 80s.

TONIGHT: We could see some lingering activity around midnight tonight, but the severe weather threat should be over by then. Lows will stay warm in the 70s with winds calm.

LOOKING AHEAD: Through the weekend, we will see some lingering showers and storms as a stationary boundary parks itself over our region. Rain chances will be at about 10-20% and not everyone is expected to see rain or storms this weekend. Either way, make sure you keep your eyes on the radar if you plan to be outdoors.

Starting Sunday and into the new work week, a ridge of high pressure aloft will build in and have a hold on our weather pattern. This will keep rain chances at bay, but it will also bring an increase in temperatures. Most of our highs will be topping into the upper 90s with possible “feels like” temperatures in the triple digits. Heat safety will be imperative if you have outdoor plans.

