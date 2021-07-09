Morning Forecast – Friday, July 9th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (07/09/21)

TODAY: We made it to Friday, and today’s weather is going to be a “same song, same verse” scenario. We will have highs warm back into the lower 90s this afternoon. With daytime heating, we will have another chance for isolated showers and storms to develop for the afternoon and early evening. Winds will be out of the south at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Later this evening once we lose daytime heating, the last of the showers will fizzle out. Cloud cover, however, will linger with low temperatures settling into the lower to middle 70s. Winds will be light out of the south.

LOOKING AHEAD: Saturday looks to be our best of for the weekend to possibly get outside. By the afternoon, temperatures will warm back into the lower and middle 90s. Isolated showers and storms will develop by the mid to late afternoon across the ArkLaMiss.

Sunday, a weak cool front will arrive and increase our chance for showers and storms. There is a very low end level 1 risk for some isolated strong to severe thunderstorms. Winds look to be the primary concern along with brief heavy rain and some lightning.

We do expect showers and storms to stay through our Monday, but on Tuesday it does look like rain activity will begin to diminish. Highs for the start of the new work week will range anywhere from the upper 80s to lower 90s.

