WEST MONROE, LA. – (07/08/22)

TODAY: Happy Friday! As we wrap up the work week, it will be another very hot and humid afternoon. Look for highs to return back to the upper 90s under partly cloudy skies. Heat index values will return to the triple digits during the peak heating hours of the afternoon. Heat advisories have been extended once again until 7 or 8 PM this evening for many of our counties and parishes with the rest of the area under another excessive heat warning until 8 PM. Keep heat safety a priority for outdoor activities.

TONIGHT: Tonight will be very warm and muggy with lows in the upper 70s to near 80 under mostly clear skies. Winds will be light out of the southwest.

LOOKING AHEAD: Expect another hot Saturday afternoon as most of us will see highs return back to the upper 90s or low triple digits. A weak cold front will arrive late Saturday, and will bring the chance for scattered showers and storms starting around 1 PM and continuing into late Saturday night and early Sunday morning. There may be a chance for a brief strong or severe thunderstorm, as most of the ArkLaMiss has been issued under a level 1 marginal risk. Winds do look to be the primary concern; hail and tornado chances are near 0%.

Storm Prediction Center Day 2 Outlook: Saturday – Early Sunday

By Sunday, highs will “cool” back into the lower 90s, which is where most of our highs will be as we kick off the work week on Monday. Another weak front could arrive around Tuesday or Wednesday, keeping rain and thunderstorm chances in the forecast a bit longer.

Have a great weekend!

-Lexi

