Some light patchy fog will develop this morning across the ArkLaMiss along with some clouds cover. Clouds will slowly break giving to peaks of sunshine. A few patchy showers may be possible before we get to lunch time. Expect isolated showers and t-storms this afternoon.

Rain coverage won’t be as high as yesterday as most of the showers will be spotty. The frontal system will shift northward leaving us in a warm and humid airmass. Daytime heating this afternoon will aid in storm development.

The system could be moving back south again into the weekend and will provided a more unstable environment with more uplift and increasing rain chances through Sunday. The patter looks to stay unsettled into the start of next week, but it should help keep temperatures in the lower 90’s. It will be getting hotter by next Thursday as we see some clearing and temperatures return back to the upper 90’s.