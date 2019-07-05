Morning Forecast – Friday, July 5th

WEST MONROE, La. – (7/5/19)

TODAY: Today is just the first day of a weekend full of hot temperatures. A strong high pressure system will have a great influence on our weather. Highs for today will reach the low to mid 90s under mostly sunny skies. Heat index could make it feel like the triple digits.

TONIGHT: Low will drop back to our average temperatures in the low to mid 70s with a few passing clouds.

INTO THE WEEKEND: Temperatures will continue to warm up as we head into the weekend. Expect highs in the mid to upper 90s under mostly sunny conditions. Remember your heat safety tips and be sure to learn the signs of heat exhaustion or heat stroke. There is a few possible showers returning by Sunday and Monday.

Have a great weekend! Stay cool!

-Lexi