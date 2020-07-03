Morning Forecast – Friday, July 3rd

WEST MONROE, LA. – (07/03/20)

TODAY: A few of us woke up to some leftover showers this morning, and for the time being we are seeing a brief break. This won’t last long as a weak frontal boundary will “back door” it’s way into our area later this morning and afternoon. This will bring more chances for showers and thunderstorms to our area while high temperatures will remain hot and humid in the lower 90s. Winds will vary from different directions at 5-10 mph. As of right now, we are not expecting any severe weather, but a few thunderstorms could be strong with some brief gusty winds and heavy downpours.

TONIGHT: Tonight lows will be “cooler” in the lower 70s with a few possible leftover showers. Heading into early Saturday morning, cloud cover will stay in place, but showers chances will be very little.

LOOKING AHEAD: For the 4th of July, it will be a hot and humid one with highs in the 90s. With enough daytime heating, showers and thunderstorms will fire up by the late afternoon. It will be rather scattered in nature and shouldn’t completely ruin any plans you may have made. Just stay aware; if you see lightning or hear thunder roar, make sure to head inside. Everything should be over with sometime in the evening between 8-10 PM. Again, we are not anticipating any severe weather, but brief, gusty winds and heavy downpours could be possible.

Similar conditions can be expected for Sunday and even as we head into the early half of next week. High temperatures will remain seasonal in the lower 90s with lows in the lower to middle 70s.

Have a great weekend! Happy 4th of July!

-Lexi

Facebook: Meteorologist Lexi Birmingham

Twitter: @LexiBirmWX