Morning Forecast – Friday, July 31st

WEST MONROE, LA. – (07/31/20)

TODAY: Showers and storms are back today as a cold front will sweep through the ArkLaMiss later this afternoon. Some showers and storms could be strong to severe with primary concerns being strong, damaging winds, heavy downpours, frequent lightning, and we won’t completely rule out a brief tornado (but chances are very low). The entire ArkLaMiss is under a marginal risk (Level 1 out of 5). Due to the rain, most areas could see temperatures in the middle to upper 80s.

TONIGHT: Showers and storms will begin to wrap up as we head into the late night hours Friday and into early Saturday. Lows will stay seasonal in the lower 70s as winds shift out of the west behind the cold front.

LOOKING AHEAD: The weekend will be rather nice with high temperatures in the lower 90s under partly cloudy skies. A couple of stray to spotty showers could be possible, but it depends on how much dry air will be behind the front, which may cut off those chances. Make sure to keep heat safety in mind if you have any outdoor plans.

Have a great weekend!

-Lexi

Facebook: Meteorologist Lexi Birmingham

Twitter: @LexiBirmWX