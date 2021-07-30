Morning Forecast – Friday, July 30th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (07/30/21)

TODAY: Happy finally Friday! The heat will be back this afternoon with highs in the upper 90s to low 100s with skies mostly sunny. Heat advisories have been issued for a few counties and parishes, but more counties and parishes have been issued under an excessive heat warning. These advisories and warnings will expire at 7 PM this evening. Heat index values will be at least 105 degrees to 115 degrees or greater. Continue to keep heat safety in mind if you plan to be outdoors.

TONIGHT: Conditions will be very warm in the upper 70s for the overnight hours. Skies will be clear to mostly clear with winds calm.

LOOKING AHEAD: Mostly sunny skies and hot temperatures will be back for our Saturday in the upper 90s to lower 100s. Heat advisories and excessive heat warnings will most likely be reissued for the the ArkLaMiss.

For Sunday, we still expect another hot day ahead, but we are tracking a weak cold front. This front will arrive late Sunday into early Monday and will bring more scattered chances for showers and storms. This will also help drop our temperatures just a bit back into the upper 80s to lower 90s. These are temperatures that are normal for this time of the year. After Monday, shower chances will be limited with skies partly cloudy.

Have a great weekend! Stay cool.

-Lexi

