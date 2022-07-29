WEST MONROE, LA. – (07/29/22)

TODAY: Happy Friday! It will be a hot one to wrap up the work week with highs in the upper 90s. This time around, we are tracking a slow and weak front that will bring the chance for a few showers and storms by the afternoon. South Arkansas is under a level 1 marginal risk for a possible brief or isolated strong/severe storms. Some strong winds look to be the primary concern along with some heavy rainfall, lightning and thunder.

TONIGHT: One or two showers may linger into the late night hours. Lows will remain warm in the middle 70s with winds light from the south.

LOOKING AHEAD: More showers and storms can be expected for Saturday starting around lunchtime and continuing into the late evening. One or two storms may be brief strong or severe for some of our South Arkansas Counties. Highs will not be as hot in the lower 90s with lows in the middle 70s.

Rain chances will begin to slowly taper off by Sunday and Monday. Highs will be warming back into the middle and upper 90s by then.

Have a great weekend!

-Lexi

