WEST MONROE, LA. (KTVE/KARD) – It will be another very hot day across the ArkLaMiss as temperatures climb back to the upper 90’s and some places may hit the triple digits again. There is no relief in sight looking long term from these extremely hot conditions. Multiple days of triple digit temperatures are expected.

A few patchy storms will be possible next week but will provide no cool down. This heat dome is expected to stay in place for awhile. Remember to stay hydrated and protect yourself from the sun by wearing sunscreen, sunglasses, and headwear.