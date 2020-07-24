Morning Forecast – Friday, July 24th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (07/24/20)

TODAY: A surge of tropical moisture will arrive today from Tropical Storm Hanna in the Gulf of Mexico, so expect cloud cover to increase along with our chances for showers and thunderstorms for the afternoon. High temperatures will stay warm in the lower 90s, but some areas could be slightly cooler depending on who receives rainfall. We are not expecting any severe weather, but some brief downpours could still be possible.

TONIGHT: For the overnight hours, showers and storms will be wrapping up, but cloud cover will be staying the night. Low temperatures will settle into the lower 70s with winds light from east.

LOOKING AHEAD: If you miss out on the rain today, showers and storms will be back for Saturday and Sunday afternoon. High temperatures will stay hot in the 90s with winds from the east and southeast. Brief heavy downpours could be possible at times.

This unsettled pattern will stay into the new work week with showers, storms, and hot temperatures in the 90s. Lows at night will stay in the lower 70s.

