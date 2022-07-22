WEST MONROE, LA. – (7/22/22)

TODAY: Happy Finally Friday! We will see another chance for scattered showers and storms this afternoon; no severe weather is expected. Highs will continue to stay hot in the upper 90s, unless you are lucky enough to see some of the rainfall. Heat advisories are in place through this evening, but could very likely get extended into the upcoming weekend.

TONIGHT: The last of the rain will wrap up for the overnight hours. Lows will be fairly warm around 75 with winds light from the south. Skies will be partly cloudy.

LOOKING AHEAD: A few spotty showers may be possible for Saturday afternoon (mainly for our eastern counties and parishes), but it should be an overall dry weekend. High temperatures will be stay very hot in the upper 90s to lower 100s with lows at night in the middle to upper 70s. Keep heat safety in mind for outdoor activities.

No sign of heat relief will be coming in the immediate future, even as we head into the new work week. Highs will remain in the upper 90s to low 100s, even with the chance for possible showers and storms to return for the middle of the work week.

Have a great weekend!

-Lexi

Facebook: Meteorologist Lexi Birmingham

Twitter: @LexiBirmWX