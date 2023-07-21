WEST MONROE, LA. (KTVE/KARD) – A few clouds will move in later today, but it will still be hot and humid with temperatures rising to the upper 90’s. Clouds will slowly increase overnight with the arrival of a cold front that will spark up showers and t-storms Saturday and provide us some relief from these extreme hot temperatures. A few storms south of I-20 could be severe producing strong wind gusts.

The frontal system will stall and keep winds out of the north for Sunday and keep temperatures in the lower 90’s. However, next week it will once again be hot and humid across the ArkLaMiss with slight chances of rain towards the late week.