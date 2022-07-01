WEST MONROE, LA. – (07/01/22)

TODAY: Happy Friday! It’s the start of the long holiday weekend, and we can expect it to be near normal temperature-wise with more chances for showers and storms. For today, highs will aim for 91 degrees under mostly cloudy skies. With daytime heating, more showers and storms will be possible by the mid to late afternoon. No severe weather is expected, but we could see periods of heavy rain, some lightning, and slightly breezy winds.

TONIGHT: Look for lows in the lower 70s tonight with a few possible lingering showers that may stay into early Saturday morning. Skies will stay cloudy with winds light from the south.

LOOKING AHEAD: Through the holiday weekend, we can expect more scattered showers and storms, especially during the peak heating hours of the afternoon. No severe weather is expected, but if you have outdoor plans for any 4th of July celebrations, be sure you are paying attention to the radar. The rain will wrap up as we lose the daytime heating of the afternoon and head into the evening.

As far as temperatures are concerned, they will be very warm in the lower 90s. By the start of the new work week, high pressure will build in, cutting off rain chances but also bringing back slightly warmer temperatures in the middle to upper 90s.

Have a great weekend!

-Lexi

