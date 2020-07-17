Morning Forecast – Friday, July 17th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (07/17/20)

TODAY: As we wrap up the work week, high temperatures will return back into the upper 90s under partly cloudy skies. Much like yesterday, with enough daytime heating a few stray showers could develop for a few of us. No heat advisories have been issued for the ArkLaMiss, but keep in mind heat index values could still top from 100-105 degrees.

TONIGHT: Lows overnight will stay warm in the upper 70s. Humid conditions and a few clouds will stick around as winds stay generally light from the south.

LOOKING AHEAD: Expect hot temperatures to continue for the weekend in the upper 90s. An area of high pressure will settle in and this will keep all chances for stray shower activity at bay. Make sure you are continuing to practice heat safety with any outdoor plans.

Starting next work week, our upper level ridge will begin to break down, and a bit more of an unsettled pattern will return. This will bring showers and storms back, and this bring a small amount of relief from all this heat.

Have a great weekend!

-Lexi

