Morning Forecast – Friday, July 16th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (07/16/21)

TODAY: Happy finally Friday! We made it through another work week. The weather for today will be hot and humid with high temperatures near 92 under partly to mostly cloudy skies. We will have southerly flow in place to pump in low level moisture and sea breeze convection along with more isolated to scattered convection from a frontal system to our north for showers and storms to develop later this afternoon. No severe weather is expected, but just like yesterday, brief heavy downpours and some lightning could be possible.

TONIGHT: A few showers may linger a bit longer for the overnight hours as skies stay mostly cloudy. Temperatures will be warm in the lower 70s with a light southerly wind.

LOOKING AHEAD: Expect more convection for Saturday and Sunday for showers and thunderstorms to develop. Severe weather is not anticipated but again periods of heavy rain and some lightning could be possible. High temperatures will be just a bit below average in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

A cold front will arrive for the start of the new work week and this front will most likely stall out over the region. This will allow more shower and thunderstorm activity to stick around for the early half of the new work week. At this time, severe weather is not a big concern. With the rainfall, temperatures will most likely stay below average in the mid to upper 80s for the afternoon while lows at night stay in the lower 70s. We could see the rain wrap up by Thursday or Friday.

-Lexi

