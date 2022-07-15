WEST MONROE, LA. – (07/15/22)

TODAY: Happy Friday! A few spotty showers may be possible this afternoon, but a majority of the viewing area will be dry for this afternoon. Highs will be around seasonal in the lower to middle 90s under partly cloudy skies with winds varying from different directions at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: One or two showers may linger by late tonight, but conditions will clear by the early morning hours on Saturday. Lows will stay warm around 74 with a few clouds and winds light from the south.

LOOKING AHEAD: Saturday will be another hot and mostly dry day. Highs will aim for the upper 90s under partly cloudy skies with a chance for a few spotty showers by the mid to late afternoon.

A very weak front may still arrive for late Sunday into early Monday, bringing an isolated chance for a few thunderstorms. No severe weather is expected. Conditions will be a bit more rain free throughout a majority of the work week ahead as a high pressure system builds back in from the west. Expect it to be very hot with highs returning back to the upper 90s to near low triple digits with humid conditions. We could see some heat index values range from 105-110.

Have a great weekend!

-Lexi

