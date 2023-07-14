WEST MONROE, LA. (KTVE/KARD) – Another warm and muggy morning is expect to kick off our Friday. Dew points will continue to stay in the mid to upper 70’s making for very sticky uncomfortable conditions. In addition, temperatures will climb into the upper 90’s and the heat index will be up into the triple digits again. Another heat advisory will be in effect for the entire ArkLaMiss until 7 pm tonight. Showers and t-storms will be possible today across Arkansas with little to no activity across northeast Louisiana.

A frontal system is expected to move in Sunday sparking up scattered shower and t-storms across the area. Storms will linger into Monday before we dry out and temperatures climb back up into the upper 90’s and near triple digits.