Morning Forecast – Friday, July 12th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (7/12/19)

As of this morning, Tropical Storm Barry has maximum sustained winds of 50 mph and is expected to get stronger with possible maximum winds up to 70 mph. Projected landfall along the Louisiana coast could be early Saturday morning. A few of our parishes are under a Flash Flood Watch through the weekend in anticipation for localized flooding.

This is just the beginning of what we will be seeing for the weekend in association with Tropical Storm Barry. We did see a few isolated showers early this morning with temperatures starting in the upper 70s. Clouds will dominate our skies with scattered showers and thunderstorms throughout the day. These showers are coming from the outermost bands from Barry, that continues to bring in moisture from the Gulf.

Overnight and into Saturday, we will continue to see some of Tropical Storm Barry’s outer bands with widespread rainfall activity throughout the day. The time for greatest activity looks to be late Saturday night into your Sunday morning. We could see strong winds and heavy rainfall with the potential for localized flooding. Rainfall totals for the ArkLaMiss could be anywhere between 2-6+”. Again, these could change as we continue to monitor this storm.

If you need to make preparations, today looks to be the best day to do so. Make sure all your electronic devices and gather any supplies you might need for this storm whether it’s flashlights, food, batteries, or essentials.

You can track this storm on our interactive hurricane map on myarklamiss.com. You can find in on our front page, right below the Top 5 stories.

Have a great Friday and stay safe this weekend!

-Lexi