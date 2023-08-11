WEST MONROE, LA. (KTVE/KARD) – A few clouds will move in later this morning. Pop up showers remain possible across southern Arkansas closer to lunchtime where a frontal boundary has stalled out. The boundary layer will weaken and most of the region will stay under a very warm and moist airmass through the weekend. Excessive heat continues to be the main headline for the next few days.

Temperatures are expected to climb into the triple digits and heat safety needs to be taken seriously. Time outdoors needs to be limited to the early morning hours. A weak system could push in next week slightly increasing rain chances but temperatures will stay in the mid to upper 90’s continuing the hot trend with little relief in sight.