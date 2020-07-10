Morning Forecast – Friday, July 10th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (07/10/20)

TODAY: Hot temperatures are back in the forecast today, topping into the middle 90s under partly cloudy skies. Heat advisories have been issued for the ArkLaMiss A few areas could see a stray shower or two this afternoon, but it will be limited and very short lived. Winds will continue out of the west and southwest, which will continue to bring warm, moist air form the Gulf of Mexico. This will keep our conditions outside humid and uncomfortable.

Heat Advisories across the ArkLaMiss through Saturday at 7 PM

TONIGHT: Lows stay warm in the middle to upper 70s as skies continue to stay partly cloudy with winds light from the west.

LOOKING AHEAD: Saturday and Sunday will be some of the hottest days we’ve seen all week with temperatures topping in the upper 90s. Please keep heat safety in mind with any outdoor activities. Stay hydrated, wear the sunscreen, limit time outdoors if you can, and learn to recognize signs of heat illness. This trend has a good chance of continuing into early next week with rain chances looking very limited.

