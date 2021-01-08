Morning Forecast – Friday, January 8th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (01/08/21)

TODAY: Happy finally Friday! This morning we are waking up to some clouds and cool temperatures in the 30s and 40s. As we progress through the rest of our day, we might get lucky enough to see less clouds and a bit more sunshine. We will, however, see our highs stay on the cool side in the upper 40s with winds slightly breezy out of the northwest.

TONIGHT: High pressure will build in to our west to assist in continuing to clear our skies. Lows tonight will be cold in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Be sure to bring pets inside along with any sensitive plants.

LOOKING AHEAD: Saturday will look very similar to today’s forecast with highs in the upper 40s under partly cloudy skies.

Sunday afternoon is when we will see highs drop a bit into the lower 40s as our next weather system approaches. Right now, the timing looks to be late Sunday into early Monday. Precipitation will start off as a rain and rain/snow mix. Eventually as temperatures drop through the night, it will make a transition to a light snow for early Monday morning. It will then transition back to a rain/snow mix through the rest of Monday morning as the system moves out. At this time, the forecast models are all over the place with possible amounts but most are showing anywhere from 0.5″-1.0″.

This may cause a bit of some travel issues for Monday morning, including wet, slippery roads and black ice. Remember that black ice CANNOT be seen, which makes it dangerous for driving. Keep this in mind for your commute.

This will not last for very long. By Tuesday, weather conditions will begin to improve. Skies will start to clear and temperatures will begin to see a steady warm up from the upper 40s on Tuesday to the lower 60s by Thursday.

Have a great weekend!

-Lexi

