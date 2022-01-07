Morning Forecast – Friday, January 7th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (01/07/22)

TODAY: Happy finally Friday! We are off to a cold start with temperatures in the 20s and 30s under partly cloudy skies. Skies will clear through the afternoon, allowing sunshine to return. Despite the sun, it will still be a cold day this afternoon with highs in the 40s. Winds will be out of the east at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Cloud cover will return by the overnight hours and into early Saturday. Lows will cool back into the 30s with light winds from the east.

LOOKING AHEAD: For Saturday, it will be cloudy with mild temperatures in the 60s. Expect scattered showers and storms through most of the afternoon and evening with another approaching weather system. Low pressure and a cold front will arrive by Sunday morning, kicking up more showers and storms. There may be a isolated chance for a brief strong to severe thunderstorm with damaging winds and a possible brief spin up tornado look to be the main concerns. The southeast ArkLaMiss is under a level 1 marginal risk for Sunday into early Monday.

STORM PREDICTION CENTER: SUNDAY – EARLY MONDAY

Starting the new work week on Monday, conditions will dry and temperatures will cool down back into the 50s for highs with lows in the 30s. Skies will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

Have a great weekend!

-Lexi

Facebook: Meteorologist Lexi Birmingham

Twitter: @LexiBirmWX