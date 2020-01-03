Morning Forecast – Friday, January 3rd

WEST MONROE, LA. – (1/03/20)

TODAY: A few areas this morning are still seeing light to moderate rainfall, especially off towards the east. These showers will linger for the first half of the day before moving out with that first storm system. Highs this afternoon will be slightly warmer due to winds coming out of the south in the lower 60s.

TONIGHT: A weak front will sweep across the area this evening and our winds will return out of the northwest. Lows will drop back into the lower 40s with partly cloudy skies.

LOOKING AHEAD: A high pressure system will take control heading into the weekend. Our skies will remain clear and sunny. Saturday will be cool in the middle to upper 50s, while we will see a nice rebound back into the 60s by Sunday.

By Monday, highs will remain nice and warm in the upper 60s, but we are tracking another weak front on the way. Our temperatures will be on a small downward trend, but remaining seasonal in the upper 50s. We are not seeing any rain chances over the next 3-5 days, but we could possibly see it return by next Thursday.

