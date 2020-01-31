Morning Forecast – Friday, January 31st





WEST MONROE, LA (01/31/20) Happy Friday! We’re staring off the day with thick cloud cover and a few showers. Temperatures are also on the cooler side, mainly in the mid 40’s. While we’ve had showers around through the night and into the morning, rain totals have been generally light.

Showers will wrap up through the early morning and we’ll be left with clouds through the remainder of our Friday. Highs will remain chilly due to the cloud cover, generally reaching the middle 50’s.

We will see the clouds slowly clearing through the night tonight. Cooler, drier air will also fill in, so we will see a chillier start to our Saturday. Lows will drop into the middle to upper 30’s.

Good news is, high pressure becomes established over the region just in time for the weekend. This will allow us to get a break from the soggy weather, with drier air and lots of sunshine. Temperatures will also be pleasant, with highs topping out in the lower 60’s for Saturday and upper 60’s to lower 70’s for Sunday.

Enjoy the beautiful weather while it lasts, as it will not be here for long. Our weather turns wet as we head into the new week, with showers returning as early as Monday. It will be warm despite the cloud cover, with highs staying in the upper 60’s/lower 70’s until Wednesday.

Showers and thunderstorms will become more widespread as we head into Tuesday, continuing into Wednesday. Showers will taper Thursday morning, with skies clearing later in the day.

Tuesday into Wednesday is when we will see our abrupt change in temperatures with our cold front. highs will go from the lower 70’s Tuesday, to the upper 40’s/lower 50’s by Wednesday. Cooler air will continue to filter in for thursday into the end of next week.