Morning Forecast – Friday, January 29th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (01/29/21)

TODAY: Happy Finally Friday! We will be rounding out the work week with some rather seasonal and pleasant conditions. Winds will return back out of the southeast, which will bump up our high temperatures for today into the upper 50s. Skies will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

TONIGHT: Cloud cover is expected to increase as our next weather system approaches from the west. The cloud cover will keep our lows overnight a bit warmer than the last couple of nights in the lower to middle 40s.

LOOKING AHEAD: The first half of our Saturday will start drying but cloudy. Highs for the afternoon will be mild in the upper 60s as the ArkLaMiss will be in the warm sector (the area behind a warm front). Expect winds to be quite breezy anywhere from 10-20 mph. By the late afternoon, a cold front will sweep in. Showers will start to develop around 4 pm and will be rather light. Heading into the evening, some moderate to heavier showers will develop mostly for the Southeastern half of the ArkLaMiss around 10 pm. There is still a chance for a few isolated thunderstorms, but we are not expecting severe weather.

The last of the showers will move out by the very early morning hours on Sunday. Thanks to the cold front, temperatures will fall back into the upper 50s to lower 60s.

We will be off to a seasonal and mostly sunny start for the new work week with temperatures remaining in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Our next possible chance for showers and storms could be next Thursday.

Have a great weekend!

-Lexi

