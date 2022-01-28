WEST MONROE, LA. – (01/28/22)

TODAY: Happy finally Friday! This morning, a very weak cold front is sweeping through, which is leading to a bit of a cloudy start this morning. This front will only bring a small shot of cooler air, dropping our temperatures only a couple of degrees into the lower 50s. Winds will be breezy at times out of the north and northwest at 5-15 mph. Skies will clear, allowing sunshine to return in time for the afternoon.

TONIGHT: Skies will stay clear overnight and conditions will be dry. Lows will dip back into the upper 20s to lower 30s with winds light from the north.

LOOKING AHEAD: The weekend will stay mostly sunny while temperatures continue to improve. Expect highs on Saturday in the 50s with lows in the upper 30s while Sunday will be more mild in the 60s.

This warming trend will continue even into next week. Highs for the first half of the new work week will top into the upper 60s to near 70 degrees. We will also see rain chances return starting off pretty spotty for both Monday and Tuesday. A strong cold front will approach by Wednesday, which could lead to a few thunderstorms developing. This front will also bring back cold temperatures in the 40s by Thursday.

